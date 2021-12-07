Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

Busa has consulted its lawyers about approaching the Apex court to obtain legal certainty.

JOHANNESBURG - While the government says social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) believe the proposed vaccine mandates will pass constitutional scrutiny, they have resolved to support Business Unity South Africa's bid to get a declaratory order from the Constitutional Court.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi made the announcement on Tuesday when he addressed Nedlac's 26th annual summit.

Vaccine mandates will mean that people will be required to be vaccinated to gain access to services or into restricted areas.

Nxesi also said they have recommended that the government should make vaccines mandatory at work places.

"They understand that their proposals will be brought to the attention of the National Command Council and other relevant government structures so that a decision can be made speedily to improve the vaccination rate and mitigate the negative impact of the fourth wave."