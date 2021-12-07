Ex-Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa & wife get bail in R221mil tender fraud case

Eight suspects linked to multi-million rand tender fraud in the Gauteng Health Department appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa and his wife have been granted bail ranging from R20,000 to R50,000.

Eight suspects linked to multi-million rand tender fraud in the Gauteng Department of Health appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A ninth person is abroad and yet to hand themselves over to police.

The group, which includes Gauteng health senior officials and executives, will be charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mbambo said the arrests formed part of a second leg of investigations into allegations of gross irregularities at the department between 2006 and 2010.

“The department is said to have awarded several contracts to an entity, which was initially meant for a period of two years at a cost of R68 million per annum. However, this amount was overspent to the tune of R221 million without any consequences for the individuals involved."

The first leg of the investigation was concluded in October last year. Four senior officials from the department appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on corruption charges in connection with tender fraud to the tune of R1.2 billion .