Emergency responders prepare for surge in GBV cases

During this time last year, the TEARS Foundation took nearly 43,000 calls for help. Founder and survivor, Mara Glennie said that was an increase of over a 100%.

CAPE TOWN - Emergency responders are preparing for another busy festive season as the world marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

"Around every holiday we've got a whole family in a home with alcohol issues so every single situation is compounding and everything seems to conspire to enable abuse to be more prolific," said Glennie.

After surviving her own abuse, Glennie said she struggled to get help, especially from police.

She said that's why the Foundation is now offering a free mobile service and counselling.

" By dialing 1347355# for free it will geo-locate the three places near to you where you can go for help. For over the Christmas period, we employed six extra staff with the help of First for Women. In that time of crisis the most important thing is to try find someone who can be with you," she said.

Do you need help right away? Visit www.tears.co.za/get-help-now