COVID-19 infections among kids under 5 are the second highest in SA - NICD

To date, over 116,000 children aged 10 years and younger have contracted the virus, while close to 300,000 teens have been infected.

CAPE TOWN - Health officials are seeing a spike in the number of young children being infected and hospitalised with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

To date, over 116,000 children aged 10 years and younger have contracted the virus, while close to 300,000 teens have been infected.

With each passing day, scientists are learning more about the coronavirus, its mutations and how it affects the public.

WATCH: COVID fourth wave: Increased hospital admissions in children

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) Dr Waasila Jassat on Monday said there was growing concern particularly around how this virus had led to young children needing hospital care.

“Now in this fourth wave, we’re seeing a sharp increase in all age groups but particularly the under 5s. Incidents in those under 5 are now second-highest and second only to those over 60.”

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said while vaccines were not yet available to children under 12 years old, it was become even more important for their families and loved ones to get immunised.

“The current variant, Omicron, is also affecting the young children, hence we are encouraging parents, guardians and communities to make sure that they limit transmissions within communities.”

Officials are reminding the public that their Vooma Vaccination campaign will be running until Friday and the public get the jab at any site without a booking.