Amnesty International SA: Twitter not doing enough to protect women from abuse

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa is accusing Twitter of not doing enough to protect women and non-binary users from online violence and abuse.

After interviewing women from all walks of life, Amnesty’s 2021 Twitter scorecard released on Tuesday found that women experience a higher risk of online abuse on this platform, which has over 9.3 million South African users.

According to the survey, all participants said that while they experienced online violence and abuse on Twitter, they didn't report it as it was “not worth the effort”.

Amnesty International SA spokesperson Genevieve Quintal said while Twitter made progress since last year, it was still not enough.

“It is concerning that women in particular are facing this kind of abuse online with little to sometimes no support from Twitter. The release of the Twitter scorecard during 16 Days of Activism is also a stark reminder that violence against women is not just happening in person, but online as well, which can have a negative emotional and mental health impact on those on the receiving end,” she said.