Amanda du Pont serves MacG with court papers over Jub Jub interview

Amanda du Pont responded to Macgyver Mukwevho through her lawyers saying she will not publicly apologise for the remarks she made about him following the controversial interview with Jub Jub.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor and businesswoman Amanda du Pont has served popular podcast series host Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, with court papers arguing that his words and conduct during an interview with Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye amount to civil and crimen injuria against her.

Du Pont responded to Mukwevho through her lawyers on Monday, saying she would not publicly apologise for the remarks she made about him following the controversial sit-down interview he had with Jub Jub on his popular podcast, Podcast and Chill, which aired last week.

She also said Mukwevho's words and conduct were demeaning and degrading to her and to women in general.

Du Pont denied causing any reputational damage to Mukwevho, saying this could only be attributed to his own unacceptable behaviour.

She and other women including government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo have accused Maarohanye of rape.