Above-normal rainfall in SA could result in more flooding, warns expert

South Africa is still in what meteorologists call a "la nina" weather season, meaning higher rainfall that also poses a risk of cyclones and widespread flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - If parts of the country continue to receive above-normal rainfall next year, scientists are worried that it could lead to more flooding, especially dams that reach their capacity.

Two weeks ago, unprecedented floodwaters in George in the Western Cape left many people's homes damaged by the rising water.

“If we continue getting above-average rainfall, there could be issues that water managers need to watch out for. We’re expecting the rainfall to continue for all of the summer season and then there could be real flooding danger,” said associate professor in meteorology at the University of Pretoria, Liesl Dyson.