92% of Safari products tainted by low levels of salmonella recalled so far

The affected products are the Safari 60 gram Peanuts & Raisins with the Best Before date of 27 October 2022 and the Safari 100 gram Raw Cashews with the Best Before date of 27 June 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Pioneer Foods has recalled 92% of Safari products tainted by low levels of salmonella.

The company instituted a recall after routine testing at a production site in KwaZulu-Natal.

The affected products are the Safari 60 gram Peanuts & Raisins with the Best Before date of 27 October 2022 and the Safari 100 gram Raw Cashews with the Best Before date of 27 June 2022.

Pioneer Foods on Monday said the affected products should never have been released on 17 November this year.

They had been isolated and ringfenced for destruction.

The company said to date, there had been no health-related complaints from consumers and it has already engaged with the South African National Consumer Commission as well as the Department of Health.

The recall affects products in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Customers in possession of affected products - with the specific batch or date coding - are urged to return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund.

Salmonella spreads through contaminated food or water and causes symptoms like gastroenteritis, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps -- which may last up to seven days.