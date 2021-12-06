Vooma Vaccination campaign extended ahead of festive season

Health officials are still rolling out their Vooma Vaccination campaign in a last-ditch attempt to get as many people as possible immunised before the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - Another 22,000 people have heeded the call to get their COVID jabs over the past 24hours.

Health officials are still rolling out their Vooma Vaccination campaign in a last-ditch attempt to get as many people as possible immunised before the festive season.

Only one COVID-related death was reported on Sunday evening, but officials said that is still one too many.

The people of Gauteng are currently leading the way in terms of going out to get their COVID-19 jabs.

And that's especially important, given the province is the epicentre of new infections.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said unlike the past two Vooma Vaccination campaigns, this one would be running until the end of the week.

"We tried to expand it to be almost 10 days in order to go to various communities, to encourage people to take the vaccine in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. So far things have been going very well," he said.

While they seem pleased with the progress so far, Mohale admits it's something they need help with, especially from local community leaders.

"We also want to call upon all other leaders of the society, individual families, employers, and all other organisations to join this movement to encourage people to consider the vaccine the most effective method in the fight against COVID-19," Mohale said.