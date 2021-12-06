United Rugby Championship derbies: Big wins for Sharks and Lions

This weekend the curtain came down on the local rugby year with the two South African United Rugby Championship derbies that were brought forward from 2022 due to the recent discovery of the new COVID variant Omnicron that has once again disrupted the world.

CAPE TOWN - A rugby season without disruptions seems like something from our wildest dreams at this point in time.

This weekend the curtain came down on the local rugby year with the two South African United Rugby Championship derbies that were brought forward from 2022 due to the recent discovery of the new COVID variant Omnicron that has once again disrupted the world.

The Sharks hosted the Bulls in which was a highly anticipated clash due to the number of Springboks returning to their provincial teams.

The hosts put Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi straight into the starting side after they barely touched down from Europe and what a difference they made.

Am’s silky smooth hands, his ability to identify space and then cash in on that space gave the Sharks the edge in the end, beating Jake White’s team 30-16.