United Rugby Championship derbies: Big wins for Sharks and Lions
This weekend the curtain came down on the local rugby year with the two South African United Rugby Championship derbies that were brought forward from 2022 due to the recent discovery of the new COVID variant Omnicron that has once again disrupted the world.
CAPE TOWN - A rugby season without disruptions seems like something from our wildest dreams at this point in time.
The Sharks hosted the Bulls in which was a highly anticipated clash due to the number of Springboks returning to their provincial teams.
The hosts put Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi straight into the starting side after they barely touched down from Europe and what a difference they made.
Am’s silky smooth hands, his ability to identify space and then cash in on that space gave the Sharks the edge in the end, beating Jake White’s team 30-16.
On Saturday afternoon, the Stormers who were looking to build on their win in the last round of the URC, came up against the Lions in Cape Town. The odds were in the Capetonians favour given the recent form of the Lions who not too long-ago finished bottom of the 2021 Currie Cup competition with only two wins.
But, it was not to be for the hosts as the men from Gauteng came out firing with Francke Horn scoring two tries for a convincing 37-19 win at DHL Stadium – the new home of the Stormers. The Lions jumped to the top of the South African Shield of the URC.
There was also a touching moment as the crowd applauded when Jannie Du Plessis made his way onto the field in the second half. Du Plessis’s 10-month-old son recently drowned in their family swimming pool and the tragedy rocked the rugby world.
So, both the Sharks and Lions head into the Christmas break with some momentum after convincing victories.
Results from Round 7 (SA Teams):
Sharks 30-16 Bulls
Stormers 19-37 Lions
Combined URC Log:
