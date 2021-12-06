Suspects in Durban court for kidnapping 4-year-old

The four suspects appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, among them an old woman who could not even stand in the dock.

DURBAN - The case involving four suspects accused of kidnapping a four-year old girl for ritual purposes in Durban has been postponed to next week.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday in Umlazi, south of Durban, a day after the kidnapping in Montclair.

The four suspects appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, among them an old woman who could not even stand in the dock.

Prosecutor Advocate Ranie Pillay told the court that two of the suspects have confessed to the crime.

The state that while it needed to probe the matter further, it would oppose bail.

The suspects were remanded in custody at the Brighton Beach police station in Durban.

The matter has been adjourned for further investigation and will be back in the dock on 13 December.