Springbok Sevens end the year as number 1 after winning Dubai Sevens

CAPE TOWN - The Blitzboks end the year atop the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after they clinched the Dubai Sevens title on Saturday.

It was their fourth consecutive tournament victory, and the second of the 2021/2022 season, thanks to a 10-7 win over Australia in the final. Winning four in a row is a new record for the Springbok Sevens team.

The second week in the desert was particularly tough for the South Africans as they went into round two with only 11 fit players in the squad (instead of the usual 13) because they were unable to fly in replacements between rounds one and two. This was due to the UAE imposing a travel ban on movement from southern Africa after the Omicron COVID variant was identified in Botswana and South Africa.

In the final, JC Pretorius was the star of the show, scoring the winning try in the final minutes of the game – he was named "Player of the Final".

The World Series resumes in late January when it makes its debut in Malaga, Spain, for round three.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two rounds:

South Africa - 44 points

Argentina - 34

Australia - 32

USA - 30

Great Britain - 25

Fiji - 23

France - 23

Kenya - 22

Ireland - 21

Spain - 14

Canada - 11

Japan - 11