SA records 11,125 new COVID cases and one more death

Gauteng still makes up the bulk of new cases with 7,929 infections in the latest 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 11,125 new COVID-19 infections with less than 20 days to go to the Christmas holidays.

One new COVID-19 related death has been reported.

The country is currently in its fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and government has urged people to get vaccinated in order to reduced chances of severe illness and death.

The Omicron variant has also raised fears that its more transmissible and scientists are waiting for more data on how it responds to available vaccines.

South Africa has so far administered more than 26 million doses and a lot of people still need to return for their second Pfizer dose.