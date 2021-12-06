SA and Ghana consolidate relations following Ramaphosa's two-day state visit

Accra and Pretoria agree that the strong ties will increase exponentially under the framework of the continental free trade area while driving private sector participation as a catalyst to increase trade between the two countries.

ACCRA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said South Africa and Ghana had consolidated their relations following a two-day state visit to the West African country.

He, however, admitted that more could still be done to encourage increased investment between the two states.

Ramaphosa has been on an investment and trade drive in West Africa since last week.

He said Ghana and South Africa would meet in two years after the inaugural bi-national commission to take the relationship between the two countries to “the next level”.

Accra and Pretoria agree that the strong ties will increase exponentially under the framework of the continental free trade area while driving private sector participation as a catalyst to increase trade between the two countries.

“I think for me the cherry on top was getting the business council to be a sub-structure of the VMC where each time we meet, we will have business not just being an appendage, but being part of the discussions and where they will be able to raise issues of concern to them, issues that have to do with the conducive climate or lack thereof for them to do business.”

Over the past 10 years, South African companies have launched 170 projects in Ghana worth 1 billion US dollars in capital investment.

The two countries also discussed how armed conflicts and security challenges in Africa are a threat to sustainable economic growth.

The issue will likely feature at the Senegal Peace and Security Forum, which gets under way on Monday with Ramaphosa in attendance.

The South African delegation will wrap up the visit to the four countries including Ghana on Tuesday.