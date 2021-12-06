Protesting truck drivers case postponed to Friday

Last week, the KwaZulu-Natal government called on protesting truck drivers to refrain from using violence and disruption to voice their grievances.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve truck drivers arrested for blocking the N3 Van Reenen's Pass on Friday have been remanded in custody.

The blockade caused major traffic delays.

The NPA's Natasha Kara said they are expected back in the Lady Smith Magistrates court on Friday.

"They are charged with contravention of the road traffic act in particular stopping on a freeway without lawful course. The matter was remanded to 10 December 2021 for bail application".

It's understood the demonstration related to the employment of foreign truck drivers.

