Pressure mounts for DA to announce their executive committee members

The DA clashed with newcomer Action SA last week – with insiders claiming they couldn’t agree on the posts which were offered to the party led by Herman Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG - With pressure mounting on Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors in Gauteng’s metros to announce their executive committee members, the party will meet its coalition partners this week to finalise names of those who will be appointed to help run the cities.

Ekuruhuleni, Johannesburg, and Tshwane have been without mayoral executives since the election of mayors two weeks ago.

Smaller parties are also said to be weary of the role which will be assumed by the DA arguing that the election results did not also give the party power to run the metros on its own.

The DA’s belief that it is the bigger party and should call the shots is being tested at every turn - as seen last week in the City of Johannesburg were smaller parties who are in a coalition with it - thwarted its bid to elect committee chairs.

This is said to be part of the challenge at the negotiating table with ActionSA believed to have called for the bilateral between the two to pause

Insiders claim there has been agreement to freeze all communication in the media on talks at least until they are finalised.

And while there is a blackout some have raised concerns over the protracted delay in the appointment of the mayoral committee but Dr Micheal Sutcliffe of City Insights said while the mayors have to explain the situation to council it doesn’t stop the metros from functioning.

"So as long as there is an administration that is functioning, and you have an executive mayor in place the normal work of a municipality should occur".

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance Lebogang Maile has called on all parties to take lessons from the 2016 coalition outcomes and to place their residents’ needs ahead of their individual party interests.