Pioneer Foods recalls nut products under Safari brand

Pioneer Foods said after the Salmonella testing production was immediately halted and products were placed on hold, before the production site was deep-cleaned.

CAPE TOWN - Pioneer Foods is recalling certain batches of peanuts and raisins, as well as cashew nut products, under the Safari brand.

This after routine testing at a production site in KwaZulu-Natal, identified a batch of products that tested positive for low levels of Salmonella.

The recall affects products in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Pioneer Foods said after the Salmonella testing production was immediately halted and products were placed on hold, before the production site was deep-cleaned.

The company said 17 November - a limited number of Safari 60 gram Peanuts & Raisins - with the Best Before date of the 27/10/2022, as well as Safari 100 gram Raw Cashews - with the Best Before date of the 27/6/ 2022 - were released, despite having been isolated and ring fenced for destruction.

CEO Tertius Carstens it's not received any health-related complaints from consumers.

However, customers in possession of the affected products are urged to return them to the retailers where they were purchased - for a full refund.

Salmonella spreads through contaminated food or water and causes symptoms like gastroenteritis, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps - which may last up to seven days.