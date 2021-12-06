Over 3 million COVID-19 cases in SA since start of pandemic

There are more than three million cases that have been reported in the country since the start of the pandemic in South Africa last year.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been 6,381 new COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa under the latest review cycle.

The positivity rate is at 26.4% with the number of active cases currently sitting at 86,728.

Nine COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,975 to date.

Meanwhile, Scientists said on Monday that the characteristics of the COVID-19 pandemic's fourth wave are vastly different from what was experienced with previous surges.

They said there was now a far more rapid uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases being recorded daily when compared to the pandemic's third wave.