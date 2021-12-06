North West wins men and women's Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge title

In the men’s division, the North West beat Gauteng 54-37 in their final to claim their fourth consecutive Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge title.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West continues to dominate in wheelchair basketball winning both the men’s and women’s finals at the Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge this past weekend.

“We’re all extremely excited to have achieved this. It’s always a great feeling when the hard work pays off like this,” said North West men’s captain Thandile Zonke.

“We worked incredibly hard coming into the Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge. Everyone was dedicated and put in the effort, and I think the result shows just how hard we worked. Gauteng did rattle us a little bit in the second and third quarter, but we composed ourselves and took control of the game again in the fourth quarter. We’re just very excited to be the champions again.”

And in the women’s division, the North West Stinging Bees beat the Gauteng Lionesses in a more closely contested final that ended 27-20 and earned them their third consecutive Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge title.

“We trained so hard and we focused a lot on skills leading up to this Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge. It means so much to us to have won this title three times, and we’re very grateful,” said captain Linda Bosele.

The winning teams each earned R100 000 in prize money as Vodacom ensured both equal opportunity and equal prize money in the men’s and women’s divisions.

“We have supported these athletes for over two decades now through the provision of a world-class facility such as the Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Centre and competitive opportunities such as the Vodacom Wheelchair Basketball Challenge. It’s a privilege for us to be involved in a sport that literally changes people’s lives and embodies exactly our philosophy that we can go ‘Further, Together’,” said Michelle van Eyden, Head of Sponsorship for Vodacom.