No successful prosecutions by the Investigating Directorate, says NPA's Batohi

Batohi gave a briefing on Monday following the resignation of the directorate's boss Hermione Cronje.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said there has been no successful prosecutions by the Investigating Directorate (ID) since its inception in 2019.

Cronje's exit was announced last week and soon after media reports emerged with allegations of a fall out between Batohi and Cronje.

But Batohi has denied this saying she even tried to convince Cronje to stay when she initially spoke of resigning.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) was established in 2019 to strengthen the fight against corruption as well as to address allegations from commissions of inquiry including the inquiry into state capture .

But two years and nine months later, Batohi says no successful prosecutions have been made.

"The sad reality in the current climate is that accused persons will do everything possible to ensure that cases do not proceed to finality, that the state isn't even able to start leading the evidence on the merits of the case."

Batohi admitted that there has been a slow movement in prosecutions.

"Where we are at now - clearly the age of impunity is over. There is no guaranteed impunity anymore and that is really important," she said.

Batohi said the NPA and the ID are in need of specialised skills to speed up the pace of their work.