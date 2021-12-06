Nationwide Massmart strike enters third week

The parties reopened negotiations last week, but have been mum about whether or not an improved offer has been tabled.

JOHANNESBURG - There is still no end in sight to the wage dispute between the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu) and Massmart.

The nationwide wage strike has now entered its third week.

Members affiliated with Saccawu are demanding a R500 salary increase across the board, while the retail giant - which owns stores including Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse - is offering R320.

The union hoped to devastate Massmart's operations during Black Friday, but had little effect.

Meanwhile, Massmart said its stores had continued to operate normally despite the strike, and it was confident that this would remain the case throughout the festive season.