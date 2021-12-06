Municipal official access rain damage in Greyton, Genadendal

The heavy rain caused flooding and damage to some roads on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof Municipal officials are on Monday assessing the damage following heavy downpours in Greyton and Genadendal.

Municipal spokesperson, Hugo Geldenhuys, said the executive mayor and other officials are visiting the area on Monday.

"The Municipality supported affected residents throughout the night with sand bags to keep water out of their properties. Also implemented clean up and road prepare operations. The Municipalities will distribute food parcels and blankets to affected residents".