MTN says new vaccine policy provides safe working space

The mobile telecommunications giant has announced it will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff from January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The MTN group said its new vaccine policy is a measure to ensure the company meets its legal obligations to provide a safe working space.

MTN said it will not be obliged to keep workers who are not exempt from vaccinations.

MTN has emphasised science shows that immunisation against COVID-19 reduces the risk of severe disease, hospitalisations, and death.

"The science is clear. Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces rates of serious infections, hospitalisation, and death. As an employer, we have a responsibility to ensure that our workplaces are guided by the highest standards of health and safety, and that has informed our decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for our staff," said MTN group president and chief executive officer Ralph Mupita.

The company said it had an obligation to protect the health and safety of its staff and that of people who enter their business premises.

In a statement, management acknowledges that employees with clearly defined grounds can be exempted from the policy and refuse vaccination.

The group has donated $25 million to the African Union's COVID-19 vaccination programme. Only seven percent of the continent's population is fully vaccinated.