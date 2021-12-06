Massmart says it's reached an agreement with striking workers

The Union has been demanding a R500 salary increase across the board, while the retail giant - which owns stores including Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse - has been offering R320.

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart said an agreement has been reached to end the indefinite strike initiated by South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu) last month.

The parties reopened negotiations last week.

The Union hoped to disrupt Massmart's operations during Black Friday, but had little effect.

"This includes the permanent withdrawal of associated areas of dispute. So in terms of this agreement the dispute related at Game, Markro and the wider group have been permanently withdrawn after the company revised its wage from 4% to 4.5%," said Massmart's Brian Leroni.

