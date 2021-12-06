Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19

Mangosuthu Buthelezi is self-isolating and his family's grateful he's fully vaccinated and is being monitored by a good and trusted team.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged IFP founding president Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi has again tested positive for COVID-19.

However, his family has confirmed he's asymptomatic and in good spirits.

It's the second time the 93-year-old has contracted COVID-19 this year.

