Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to April 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrates Court after one of the attorneys displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

Malema and Ndlozi made a brief appearance on Monday morning amid heavy police presence. Their supporters also gathered at the court.