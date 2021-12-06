Go

Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to April 2022

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made a brief appearance on Monday morning amid heavy police presence.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 6 December 2021. Picture: EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrates Court after one of the attorneys displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

Malema and Ndlozi made a brief appearance on Monday morning amid heavy police presence. Their supporters also gathered at the court.

The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018.

Malema said: "It's unfortunate; our lawyer came into contact with a COVID positive person and he's showing symptoms."

The matter was postponed to 7 April 2022.

