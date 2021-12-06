Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to April 2022
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made a brief appearance on Monday morning amid heavy police presence.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrates Court after one of the attorneys displayed COVID-19 symptoms.
Malema and Ndlozi made a brief appearance on Monday morning amid heavy police presence. Their supporters also gathered at the court.
EFF Officials at the Randburg Magistrate Court Today, in support of CIC @Julius_S_Malema and Commissar Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi. pic.twitter.com/WZaDVOCsBGEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 6, 2021
[In Pictures]: The case against CIC @Julius_S_Malema and Commissar Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi has been postponed until the 7th April 2022.Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 6, 2021
This is due to a Covid-19 case. pic.twitter.com/nbnora7ljD
[WATCH NOW ]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema explaining to members of the media why the court case was postponed today. pic.twitter.com/KHuZ1wj1HyEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 6, 2021