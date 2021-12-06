Jub Jub's family label rape allegations as false, outrageous and irresponsible
His family is also demanding a retraction and an apology from Maarohanye’s former girlfriend, actor and businesswoman Amanda du Pont, as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of entertainer Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, has defended him and likened the recent rape and sexual assault allegations against him as a smear campaign.
Following the airing of the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG that aired on Friday, Maarohanye found himself at the centre of several rape allegations after he bragged about his past relationships, including one with Du Pont, in which he said he’d “smashed” her.
She responded, saying Maarohanye had in fact raped her several times during their two-year relationship and even tried to kill her.
https://t.co/HdE7QOyJfL My side- I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demonAmanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 2, 2021
I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakies house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNNMasechaba Khumalo (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021
The two women are not the only ones who have spoken out. Two others, Bonoluhle Nkala and Refilwe Khumalo, have also come forward with similar claims.
Maarohanye’s family is demanding that the women withdraw what they’ve said or they will sue.
In a statement, Maarohanye’s family has denied that he did anything wrong and labelled the accusations as false, outrageous and irresponsible.
The family said the statements and social media reaction had damaged the public figure’s reputation and infringed his rights to privacy and dignity.
Meanwhile, Khumalo has told Eyewitness News she has not been served any papers and will wait for justice to take its course. Du Pont could not be reached for comment.
WATCH: Jub Jub on MacG's podcast