Jub Jub's family label rape allegations as false, outrageous and irresponsible

His family is also demanding a retraction and an apology from Maarohanye’s former girlfriend, actor and businesswoman Amanda du Pont, as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of entertainer Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, has defended him and likened the recent rape and sexual assault allegations against him as a smear campaign.

His family is also demanding a retraction and an apology from Maarohanye’s former girlfriend, actor and businesswoman Amanda du Pont, as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo after they accused him of rape.

Following the airing of the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG that aired on Friday, Maarohanye found himself at the centre of several rape allegations after he bragged about his past relationships, including one with Du Pont, in which he said he’d “smashed” her.

She responded, saying Maarohanye had in fact raped her several times during their two-year relationship and even tried to kill her.