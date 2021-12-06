Jub Jub apologises to Du Pont over podcast comments

Maarohanye said he has taken time to re-watch the interview he did last week with popular podcast series host MacG and has reflected on his words.

Hip hop artist Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has apologised unreservedly to his former girlfriend - actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont - for the humiliation and hurt he caused her.

Du Pont and other women, including government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo, have accused him of rape.

The allegations come after Maahoranye featured on a podcast that aired last week where he made lewd comments about his relationship with Du Pont and Singer Kelly Khumalo.

He said it was inappropriate to discuss intimate details of his relationship with Du Pont and said he deeply regrets the incident.

Maarohanye also apologised to his fans and the public for the inappropriate language he used during the interview.

The former inmate said regarding the serious allegations of rape and abuse levelled against him by Du Pont and others, he has decided to let the law take it's course.