Growing calls for Ramaphosa to make COVID vaccines mandatory

The National Coronavirus Command Council is expected to meet this week and the matter will be on the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.

The National Coronavirus Command Council is expected to meet this week and the matter will be on the agenda.

Last month, the president set up a task team to explore a vaccine mandate.

Keymanthri Moodley, director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch, said: "It's about restricting access to build indoor environments and to congregate environments where many people are present and where the risk is high - our busses, our public transport, domestic airlines, cruise ships."