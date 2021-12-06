Govt 'need to find money' - Sama to ensure junior doctors get internships

Sama is outraged by the government's failure to plan for the junior doctors' statutory placement for 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association said it would ensure that more than 600 medical students, who are waiting to start their internships and community service, are placed at facilities across the country.

The Health Department said the reason for the delay was because of a shortage of funded posts.

The association's vice chairperson, Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the government has until mid-December to complete the process.

Mzukwa said: "When we had engagements with them they told us that they do not have money; it was not accommodated in the mid-term budget. That is not our problem. They need to find money wherever it is. Our issue is that they need to place the interns."