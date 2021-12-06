Gift of the Givers helps out after 3 netball players, 1 official killed in crash

The bus was carrying two teams from the OR Tambo District when it was involved in an accident in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape around 4 am on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, is assisting a netball team involved in a fatal bus crash with trauma counselling food and transport to be reunited with their families after three team members and a coach were killed when the bus they were travelling in crashed on Sunday morning.

“As Netball South Africa, we are deeply saddened by this news, losing lives is never an easy thing to deal with, we are devasted by the news and we would like to send our deepest, sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. We are all in mourning, the people that passed away are part of netball and we are heartbroken by all of this,” said Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane.

"We found teenagers who were shocked, sobbing, traumatised and confused. The MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture Fezeka Nkomonye requested our assistance. These students were hungry, had not eaten the whole day and were in urgent need of counselling," said Gift of the Givers Founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

MEC Nkomonye has requested a full report on the accident as soon as possible.