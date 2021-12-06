Freight association blames illegal trucking companies as 4 drivers due in court

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said there were relatively few foreign drivers amongst its members, but illegal trucking companies remained a problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Four truck drivers will appear in court on Monday in connection with the blockade of the N3 highway.

Drivers blocked Van Reenen's pass last week, causing traffic chaos and almost a full day of gridlock.

The beautiful scenery of a messed up situation pic.twitter.com/Q1fQ2mmXVf SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) December 3, 2021

Truck Blockade on the N3 between Van Reenen and Tugela Tollgate, please avoid area pic.twitter.com/l9W1LhKvsn SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) December 3, 2021

This is the latest in a series of actions by a group that is angry about foreign nationals being employed by trucking companies at low rates.

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said there were relatively few foreign drivers amongst its members, but illegal trucking companies remained a problem.

“As we’ve been saying for the last three years to the various ministries, including the Department of Labour, it’s these unregistered operators - the guys who are choosing to operate out of the law to do as they see fit – who are creating this. So, we need to make sure we resolve that issue in the first instance.”