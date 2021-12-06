Go

Freight association blames illegal trucking companies as 4 drivers due in court

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said there were relatively few foreign drivers amongst its members, but illegal trucking companies remained a problem.

FILE: Drivers blocked Van Reenen's pass last week, causing traffic chaos and almost a full day of gridlock. Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: Drivers blocked Van Reenen's pass last week, causing traffic chaos and almost a full day of gridlock. Picture: 123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four truck drivers will appear in court on Monday in connection with the blockade of the N3 highway.

Drivers blocked Van Reenen's pass last week, causing traffic chaos and almost a full day of gridlock.

This is the latest in a series of actions by a group that is angry about foreign nationals being employed by trucking companies at low rates.

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said there were relatively few foreign drivers amongst its members, but illegal trucking companies remained a problem.

“As we’ve been saying for the last three years to the various ministries, including the Department of Labour, it’s these unregistered operators - the guys who are choosing to operate out of the law to do as they see fit – who are creating this. So, we need to make sure we resolve that issue in the first instance.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA