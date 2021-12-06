Eskom hopes to keep the lights on this week despite 'vulnerable' system

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is hopeful it will be able to keep the lights on this week after a sudden round of weekend load shedding.

The utility put the nation on stage two on Saturday, but it said it was expecting around 4,100 megawatts of generation capacity to return to service by Monday evening.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Sunday said the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.

“While the Kendal ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately, the station has suffered failures of two generation units. We have had further breakdowns of a unit each at Kriel, Komati and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay in returning a unit to service at Tutuka.”