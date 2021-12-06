Go

Former Dirco Deputy Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim passes away aged 84

Ebrahim started his political journey as a youth activist and rose through the ranks of the African National Congress (ANC), serving in Parliament and as a deputy minister.

FILE: Picture: GCIS.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Deputy Minister of International Relations Ebrahim Ebrahim has passed away at the age of 84.

He was also actively involved in conflict resolution efforts in parts of the Middle East and Africa.

