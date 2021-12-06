CT traffic officers face more attacks from illegal taxi operators

Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, adds it's nothing new, but warns it will not stop them from keeping taxi operators and road users safe.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's traffic officers are facing more attacks from illegal taxi operators.

Safety and security Mayco member, JP Smith said taxis "can deter law enforcement through intimidation".

"In the most recent incident staff were attacked while conducting an operation to check for permits then followed to the driving licence centre where they were attacked once more. One of the was bitten right down to the bone," Smith said.

He added that it's nothing new, but warns it will not stop them from keeping taxi operators and road users safe.

"The attacks on our traffic officers was completely unacceptable but not entirely surprising. Over the years we have seen frequent violent responses from illegal taxi owners and operators who think they are untouchable.

"This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated nor would it be, it will not succeed in deterring our efforts to maintain law and order and to protect the public," said Smith.