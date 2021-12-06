CoCT willing to go to court to block govt from taking control of metro police

This past weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Cape Town service.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials on Sunday said they would go to court if national government tried to take control of the metro police service.

But amendments to the National Policing Act tabled in 2020, propose merging metro and SAPS officials under the same directorate, something the MMC for Community Safety JP Smith said they would resist by any means necessary.

"We still have this looming threat of national government attempting to take control of metro police and we think that would be a very harmful thing. So, we are very committed to preventing that, even if it takes us to the Constitutional Court," he said.