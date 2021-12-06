City of Cape Town considering smart home electricity devices

After power cuts at the weekend, the City of Cape Town is even more determined to gain the right to procure and sell its own renewable energy.

CAPE TOWN - After power cuts at the weekend, the City of Cape Town is even more determined to gain the right to procure and sell its own renewable energy.

The metro's customers were once again shielded from the full effects of the blackouts, thanks to the hydro-power generating plant at the Steenbras dam.

Executive director for energy and climate Kadri Nassiep said the use of renewables speaks to newly elected mayor, Geordin Hill Lewis's campaign promises

Nassiep said: "The mayor, in his campaign, I think alluded very strongly to ending load shedding. I think he might even agree that it's his number one priority for the administration.

"So we've certainly gone about it along those lines so I can say the whole administration in the City is geared up to support that particular objective. In fact, our integrated development plan will feature that very, very strongly that there will be a marked effort to reduce the impact of load shedding on the citizens of Cape Town."

Nassiep says the city is also considering implementing smart home devices which could help the public better control their electricity usage.

"What we will be looking at and where they may well play a role is when we move towards a more advanced load management control which means we will be able to do interventions and installations of a particular smart device to pass over control to the home owner to allow them to manage their electricity demand more efficiently and more smartly. So that is being assessed at present and should it be viable subject to a feasibility study, we're looking at the mechanics of how that would be rolled out.