Cape Town cop suspended after rape accusation

CAPE TOWN - A Nyanga constable has been suspended after being accused of raping a man in a police vehicle.

He was charged over the weekend.

The alleged rape victim was suspected of shoplifting.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: "The arrest follows an Ipid investigation into allegations that the 31-year-old raped the man while he was in the police van. An expeditious internal disciplinary process has since been instituted by the SAPS into the fitness of the constable to be in the organisation."