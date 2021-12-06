Batohi says money seized from state capture a sign of progress

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba has given an update on the money recouped from people linked to state capture- including the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - National director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi said the money seized from persons linked to state capture - may be rather small - but are a sign of progress.

Batohi has been addressing the resignation of the investigating unit head Hermione Cronje.

Cronje resigned last week after over years in the job she will officially leave in March.

The Directorate was established to address corruption and state capture linked crimes, but concerns have been raised on the pace and progress made.

"We've got the following assets, the restraint order of R 44 million moveable property and an aircraft valued at $3 million and this belongs to Aliceland Gateway Limited PTY.LTD as well as R60 million property that belonged Iqbal Sharma and his wife".

Advocate Shamila Batohi has conceded that this does not sound like much.

"The financial investigations into these matters are very complex and took a lot of time".

Batohi said they are working on strategy to better recover stolen monies.