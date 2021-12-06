Batohi says Cronje's departure is normal leadership transition

Shamila Batohi has denied having a fall out with Cronje as suggested by some media reports- saying she had even tried to convince her to stay.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the departure of Hermione Cronje from the Investigative Directorate is normal leadership transition.

Batohi briefed the media on Monday morning following Cronje's resignation.

She has denied having a fall out with Cronje as suggested by some media reports- saying she had even tried to convince her to stay.

Cronje is leaving the directorate after two and a half years at the helm.

Batohi said they had both been acting in the interests of the country.

"It's a tough job in a tough environment, so it should not be a surprise or a concern that after this period she has decided to move on. This is the kind of leadership transition that is normal, it is not a sign of crisis or collapse. It's in fact good when leaders take an organisation as far as they can. And then leave to a new leader to take forward with new energy picking up on the good work which has been done".