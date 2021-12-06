Batohi: NPA is not in crisis and there's no infighting

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was not in crisis and there was no widespread sabotage of the investigating directorate.

Reports of infighting in the prosecuting authority surfaced after Hermione Cronje announced her resignation last week. She leaves her position in March.

Batohi has denied having a fall out with Cronje during her more than two years in office.

“We’ve come through a difficult period, that is so, and there are various internal processes that are looking at various aspects. Advocate Cronje’s resignation and exco’s decision to approve it were a culmination of various factors. But the incorrect narrative in the media that it is because of interpersonal relations between her and I, really makes for dramatic reporting. That is where it ends,” she said.

The directorate was set up in 2019 to investigate corruption and state capture related crimes.

WATCH: NPA boss Shamila Batohi briefs media