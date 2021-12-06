Armed men rob Hermanus business of alcohol worth R93,000

Police said they held a worker at gunpoint and forced him into the safe earlier on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Nine armed suspects descended on a Hermanus business premises and made off with liquor to the value of R93,000.

Police said they held a worker at gunpoint and forced him into the safe earlier on Monday morning.

The thieves also fled the scene with cash and cellphones.

Officers said no gunshots were fired during the attack and no one was injured.

The suspects are yet to be arrested.