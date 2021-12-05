Upington police seize drugs worth more than R2 million from bakkie

The bakkie was spotted in the area but the driver abandoned it and fled on foot when he realised police were onto him.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Upington, Northern Cape, seized drugs worth R2 million from a courier vehicle.

The Northern Cape Crime intelligence unit in Upington in conjunction with Upington Border Police intercepted the vehicle in Paballelo location carrying compressed dagga weighing 30,2 kg, Crystal Meth weighing 6,35 kg and 10 bundles of plants.

The suspect is still at large while the bakkie was confiscated.