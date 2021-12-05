Truck drivers to appear in court after blocking N3 toll route

Police said the suspects blocked the freeway on Friday and stopped other drivers forcing them to park their vehicles on the road and confiscating their keys.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve truck drivers arrested on the N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu Natal on Monday.

The important route was completely blocked to other motorists for most of the day.

On Saturday it was cleared after the accused were handcuffed by police for obstructing the flow of traffic and defying instructions to remove their trucks.

Foreign national drivers have been targeted in the past on the route.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: "Detectives from the provincial investigative unit took charge of the investigation on the scene.

"The suspects were charged with contravention of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, economic sabotage, intimidation as well as contravention of the Road Traffic Act. The suspects will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court on Monday."