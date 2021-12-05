Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

President Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking during official talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Saturday's inaugural bi-national commission between South Africa and Ghana.

ACCRA - The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has described the recent travel bans imposed on southern African nations over the Omicron variant as a form of immigration control against the African states.

Akufo-Addo was speaking during official talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Saturday's inaugural bi-national commission between South Africa and Ghana.

Ramaphosa is on a four nations state visit in West Africa where several deals and memoranda of agreements have been signed with Nigeria, Ivory Coast and most recently Ghana.

Akufo-Addo has highlighted how some high-profile individuals in the global west had written the continent off in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic – only to suffer the worst consequences themselves.

"Initially, we were told that the streets of our continent would be littered with the bodies of Africans. Melinda Gates and others were making these remarks and the way that God works … America, " said Akufo-Addo.

He also criticised the travel bans which were imposed by the UK, US, and other developed countries.

"We have been very vocal about this use of the travel bans and other bans as a form of immigration control by some countries against other african countries, we thought it was extremely important that we should indicate that by this trip," Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana and South Africa enjoy strong ties and co-operation, with the visit resulting in several agreements.