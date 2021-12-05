Nzimande calls on police to investigate student drownings in North West

It is understood Madgeline Manyama and KG Melamu were attending a Student Representative Council retreat at country venue hotel where they drowned.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has urged North West police to investigate the drowning of two Orbit TVET students in a hotel pool in Potchefstroom.

Nzimande has directed officials to provide the necessary support to the institutions src members, college staff and students.

The minister's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: "The minister is pleased that the college management undertook to give its full support and co-operation to the investigators to determine the exact cause of this incident. Minister Nzimande urges law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate the circumstances which led to this tragic development."