Mom and son found murdered in Mbombela home

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mbombela are investigating two cases of murder after a mother (44) and her son (28) were found dead in their home.

Police attended the crime scene on Sunday morning after being told by members of the community about a bad odour coming from a certain house.

The neighbours further informed police that the woman lived with her son and they were both last seen on Thursday, 2 December. The two were never heard of or seen since.

When police arrived at the said house, they found the door closed but unlocked and discovered the woman's body on the ground with a bed on top of her. Her head was covered with a plastic bag and she had a visible wound on her shoulder.

The body of her son was also found at the house's garage with stab wounds.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.