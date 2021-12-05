Gauteng Health Department condemns recent attacks on vaccination teams

In the latest incident, five armed men robbed healthcare workers at gunpoint in Tshwane on Saturday night at a pop-up vaccination site in Soshanguve.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Health Department has condemned recent attacks on vaccination teams.

The gunmen were in a white Toyota Quantum at Wonder City taxi rank. They fled with several electronics including three tablets.

This is the latest attack on vaccines sites. Last week robbers hijacked a vehicle in the West Rand of Johannesburg carrying COVID-19 mobile site equipment.

“Cases of robbery for both incidents have been opened at the Soshanguve and Kagiso police stations. These senseless acts occur at a time when the province is ramping up its vaccination programme by activating more vaccination sites. Our healthcare workers remain the backbone of the health system. Even during the pandemic as they continue to play a pivotal role in terms of the vaccination programme rollout. We call on all members of society to work with law enforcement agencies and to share any information they might have on the two incidents,” said the Health Department’s Kwara Kekana.