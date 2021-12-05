Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

The utility has lost the ability to generate over 21,000 megawatts at several power plants.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is urging South Africans to reduce their electricity usage to help lessen the strain in its power grid.

The country has been plunged into stage two rolling power cuts and this latest bout of load shedding is expected to last until Monday morning

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: "These constraints together with higher demand have resulted in extensive usage of generation reserves which have to be sufficiently recovered for the week ahead.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help reduce the usage of electricity by switching off non-essentials items."