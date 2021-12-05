Eskom to suspend load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night, but Eskom says power will return on Sunday at 9pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would suspend load shedding at 9pm on Sunday night.

The utility says it is expecting 4,000 megawatts to come back online on Monday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said some power stations were experiencing problems.

"At Medupi power station, the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service. While the Kendall ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately this station has suffered the failure of two generating units," Mantshantsha said.